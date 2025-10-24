Miss Earth Belize Paris Cawich Wins Silver Medal at Pageant in the Philippines

Paris Cawich, Miss Earth Belize 2025, is proudly representing the Jewel in the Philippines. She has already made her mark after earning a Silver Medal during the Miss Earth Media Presentation and Silver Filipiniana Fashion Show held in Manila on October 22nd.

At the prestigious event, the 20-year-old Cawich was named one of the “Media Top Picks” by members of the Filipino Press, one of the most influential and pageant-savvy media communities in the world. She impressed with her poise, elegance, and strong advocacy for environmental protection.

Following her win, Cawich shared that she was elated and humbled by the recognition. “Standing on that stage representing Belize is a dream, and earning this Silver Medal motivates me even more,” she said. “I want to make my country proud and bring the Miss Earth crown home to Belize.”

Cawich departed Belize on October 18th to participate in the international pageant, which is scheduled to take place on November 5th. On coronation night, she will represent Belize in a national costume inspired by the mahogany tree, the country’s national tree and a symbol of strength, resilience, and economic history.

Organizers noted that Miss Earth Belize should have highlighted this iconic tree, deeply rooted in the nation’s heritage and perfectly aligned with her advocacy for the conservation and preservation of Belize’s mangroves and rainforests. The mahogany tree, they added, represents endurance and beauty, qualities that reflect both Belize and its people.

The Miss Earth Media Presentation is one of the most closely followed pre-pageant events leading up to the coronation. It often serves as an early indicator of which delegates are gaining momentum in the competition. Cawich’s recognition has firmly positioned Belize among the top contenders in this year’s international event.

The Miss Earth Belize Foundation Ltd. expressed immense pride in Cawich’s achievement and extended gratitude to the Belizean public, local partners, and supporters who continue to rally behind her. The Silver Medal recognition marks a shining milestone for the young Belizean beauty ambassador, who now looks forward to joining fellow Belizean Destiny Wagner, crowned Miss Earth in 2020.