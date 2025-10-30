Miss Universe Belize Isabella Zabaneh Departs for Miss Universe Pageant

On Monday, October 27th, Miss Universe Belize 2025, Isabella Zabaneh, received a heartfelt Belizean send-off at the Philip Goldson International Airport (PGIA) before departing for Thailand, where she will proudly represent Belize at the 74th Miss Universe Pageant. The southern beauty was met with vibrant drumming and danced Punta with pride, embodying the rhythm, spirit, and warmth of the Belizean people.

Supporters and well-wishers gathered outside the PGIA, north of Belize City, to cheer her on as she began her journey to the world stage. The international competition is set for November 21st in Nonthaburi, Thailand, where the reigning Miss Universe, Victoria Theilvig of Denmark, will crown her successor.

Zabaneh earned her national title on June 28th at the Belize Civic Center. A native of Independence Village in the Stann Creek District, she has been an inspiring advocate for confidence, self-identity, and inner beauty. Speaking to the media before boarding her flight, Zabaneh expressed her gratitude and excitement. “I have no expectations in the pageant; I want to be thoroughly surprised by everything that comes my way and all the blessings God has in store for me,” she shared. “As I’ve always advocated for confidence, secure identity, and inner beauty, it may seem simple on the surface, but through my non-profit work, we’ve made real impacts in the lives of young women.” She added that her commitment to empowerment will continue beyond the competition. “When you are passionate about something, you cannot help but advocate for it.”

The lead-up to pageant night includes several weeks of events, public appearances, and rehearsals. Contestants will participate in the preliminary competition, where they will be judged in key categories such as swimsuit, evening gown, and interview, determining who advances to the semi-finals. Delegates will also showcase their creativity and national pride in the highly anticipated National Costume Show. Other activities include tours, special events, and the unveiling of the new Miss Universe crown, followed by final rehearsals leading up to coronation night.

Belizeans at home and abroad are rallying behind Zabaneh with immense pride as she carries the Jewel’s flag on one of the most prestigious global stages in pageantry: the Miss Universe competition.