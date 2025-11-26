Belize Celebrates Isabella Zabaneh’s Poise and Power at Miss Universe

The 74th Miss Universe Pageant has concluded, and while Belize did not take home the crown, Belizeans across the world celebrated Isabella Zabaneh for her outstanding performance on the international stage. The pageant, held in Bangkok, Thailand, culminated on November 21st, and Zabaneh’s poise, resilience, and representation of Belize earned admiration from supporters at home and abroad.

Although she did not place among the finalists, Zabaneh captivated viewers, fellow contestants, and global audiences with her Belizean charm, humility, and sincere love for people. Before the competition, her parents told the media that, win or lose, their daughter had already brought pride to Belize. “She’s here to compete, to be seen, and to let the world know that Belize is her destination,” her father, Emilio Zabaneh, said. “She won back in the summer when she took Miss Belize Universe.”

Emilio added that his daughter remained focused on representing the country with dignity. “She’s done a wonderful job at that. We have seen from social media that Bella has really united Belize behind her cause,” he shared. Her mother noted that in the days leading up to the final event, the experience felt overwhelming at times. Still, Zabaneh would take quiet moments to pray and refocus as she prepared for the competition.

Following the pageant, Zabaneh expressed gratitude for the journey and the support she received. “God is totally in control. I feel so much peace and gratitude. I’m not done with you yet, Belize! Thank you all for being a constant source of support. My heart is yours, see you soon!” she said.

This year’s pageant ended with Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, being crowned the new Miss Universe. The announcement has drawn controversy after one of the judges resigned ahead of the final show, alleging that the pageant was rigged and influenced by business interests. Miss Universe organizers have denied these allegations.