Miss San Pedro Pageant Celebrates 70 Years of Island Pageantry

It was a memorable evening on Saturday, November 29th, as San Pedro Town celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Miss San Pedro Pageant. The commemorative event highlighted memorable moments from the island’s flagship pageant, which began in 1955. Many former beauty ambassadors attended the reunion, including the very first Miss San Pedro, Leni Aguilar Alamilla.

Organized by the San Pedro Town Council and spearheaded by Councilor and past Miss San Pedro Adaly Ayuso, the celebration was held at El Fogon Restaurant. Current Miss San Pedro Miley Chi welcomed the gathering, followed by remarks from Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez. He reflected on the pageant’s long-standing significance and its role in shaping community pride, noting that “This is a tradition that identifies us as a united community and inspires us all.” The moment was especially meaningful for the Mayor, who added, “I am honoured to share this celebration with my granny Len,” referring to his grandmother, the first-ever Miss San Pedro.

The evening, filled with emotional and heartfelt moments, continued with remarks from Councilor Ayuso, who thanked all Miss San Pedro winners and those who have supported the pageant over the decades. She also acknowledged former queens who could not attend and those who have passed away.

Over its seven decades, the pageant has crowned talented and confident young women who have contributed to the island community in various meaningful ways. Many former queens have launched philanthropic initiatives, entrepreneurial projects, and nonprofit organizations to empower youth, particularly young girls. Others have promoted healthy living through sports and represented Belize on international stages, including Miss Petite Teen Earth International, Miss World, and even Miss Universe.

Former queen Wilema Alamilla Gonzalez expressed her joy at being part of the anniversary celebration, saying, “It was a truly beautiful night, filled with cherished memories, wonderful company, good music, and delicious food.” Another past queen, Yvette Graniel Martin, described the event as memorable and encouraged San Pedranos to continue supporting the pageant each year.

The celebration concluded with music, food, and inspiring conversations as past queens reconnected in this one-of-a-kind reunion. The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating all Miss San Pedro queens and the pageant committee for their dedication to preserving and uplifting this cherished island tradition.

The island queens who have made history in one of the country’s most acclaimed pageants include: Leni Aguilar Alamilla (1955), Addy Castillo Gomez (1961), Chabby Nuñez Salazar (1962), Neydy Alamilla Salazar (1963), Flora Graniel Ancona (1964), Marcelina Marin Graniel (1965), Marcia Dawson (1966), Sandra Heredia Nuñez (1969), Dorita Graniel Gonzalez (1970), Ermita Castillo (1971), Neydi Henkis Romero (1972), Maria Luz Heredia Azueta (1973), Odilia Nuñez Salazar (1974), Nita Maria Gonzalez Matayoshi (1975), Vicky Arceo (1976), Elsa Paz (1977), Yolanda Gutierrez Zapata (1978), Lily Paz Nuñez (1979), Estrella Nuñez Castañeda (1980), Daly Guerrero (1981 and 1982), Olguita Bardalez (1984), Mini Squires (1985), Flor Marin Nuñez (1986), Fiona Elliott (1987), Wilema Alamilla Gonzalez (1988), Martha Sabido (1989), Yvette Graniel Martin (1990), Karen Waight Canul (1991), Elisa Guerrero (1992), Yoli Aguilar Rivero (1993), Suyapa Sosa (1994), Carmen Cecilia Lara (1995), Jocelyn Bremekamp (1996), Vanya Vasquez Nuñez (1997), Norma Flota Graniel (1998), Delia Alamilla (1999), Adaly Guerrero Ayuso (2000), Dilcia Trejo (2001), Jenine Haylock (2002), Tatiana Rivero (2003), Roxanna Bradley (2004), Norma Leticia Lara (2005), Liliana Nuñez (2006), Angela Alamilla (2007), Lizette Vasquez (2008), Raquel Badillo (2009), Natasha Stuart (2010), Yakarelis Hernandez (2011), Naiely Puc (2012), Solani Graniel (2013), Michelle Estrella Nunez (2014), Iris Salguero (2015), Lisandra Novelo (2016), Virginia Vasquez (2017), Chelsea Munoz (2018), Litzy Castillo Guillen (2019), Litzy Castillo (2020), Grace Brown (2021), Faith Edgar (2022), Mariel Calderon (2023), and Alexa Acosta (2024).