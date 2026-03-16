Deaja Marin wins Miss A.C.E.S 2026 crown

The Miss A.C.E.S Pageant lit up San Pedro High School on Friday, March 13th at 7PM, drawing a large crowd to celebrate adult continuing education students under the theme “Birds of Paradise, where minds and champions soar beyond limits.” Five contestants representing evening divisions across Belize competed in the pageant: Ashanti Wade from Gwen Lizarraga Evening Division, Deaja Marin from St. Ignatius High School Evening Division, Nayeli Acosta from Independence High School Evening Division, Nircie Mejia from Clover College Extension, and Alejandrina Ranguy from San Pedro Adult Continuing Education (SPACE).

Hosted by Andrea Nuñez and Miss San Pedro Miley Chi, the event featured judges Karima Card, President Queen of the Bay; Jenelli Fraser, Miss Universe Belize 2018, and Miss Costa Maya Belize 2019; Mariel Calderon, Miss San Pedro 2023; and Matthew Lainfiesta, a content creator and reporter for The San Pedro Sun.

The pageant began with the national anthem, followed by a welcome address from Paul Kelly. An introductory performance by the delegates preceded the introduction of the judges and tabulators, along with acknowledgements of sponsors. The San Pedro High School marching band also delivered energetic performances that kept the audience engaged throughout the evening.

Hosts Nuñez and Chi set the tone in their opening remarks. “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the San Pedro Adult Continuing Education, it is my absolute pleasure to welcome you all to this wonderful evening,” said Nuñez. Chi added, “As we celebrate confidence, determination, and the incredible achievements of our students here, this is more than just a pageant. It is a celebration of determination, growth, and the power of education at every stage of life.” Their words echoed the event’s theme of empowering students to reach beyond limits.

Contestants were judged in three segments: talent, professional wear, and evening gown. Entertainment during the event included performances by the Elective dance group, while Chelsea Castro serenaded the contestants with Richard Pitts accompanying on the saxophone.

The evening concluded with a question-and-answer segment before the winners were announced. Judges evaluated contestants based on specific criteria. The talent segment was judged on originality, creativity, stage presence, costume appropriateness, and theme consistency. Professional attire was assessed for poise, stage presence, deportment, audience rapport, and its representation of the chosen profession. The evening gown segment emphasized poise, stage presence, deportment, and audience rapport, while the question-and-answer portion evaluated command of English, diction, and the relevance of responses. Scores ranged from one (poor) to ten (excellent) for each criterion, with the combined scores determining the results.

At the end of the competition, Deaja Marin was crowned Miss A.C.E.S 2026 and received awards for Best Platform and Best Professional Presentation. First runner-up was Ashanti Wade, representing Gwen Lizarraga Evening Division, who also received Miss Eloquence, Miss Photogenic, and Miss Congeniality titles. The second runner-up position went to Nircie Mejia from Clover College Extension, while Nayeli Acosta from Independence High School Evening Division was recognized for Best Talent.

Organizers noted that the event helps increase visibility for adult continuing education programs and may encourage greater enrollment in the future. They are also hoping to expand participation and strengthen sponsor involvement for upcoming editions of the pageant.

Sponsors for the event included Alaia Hotel, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, San Pedro High School, Tropic Air, Ramon’s Village, Cool Beans Café, LC Distributors, Caramba Restaurant, Victoria House, Caribeña Enterprise, the San Pedro Town Council, the Belize Rural South Area Representative Office of Honourable Andre Perez, Wayne Alfaro, Sandbar Beachfront Hostel & Restaurant, War Paint, Carlo and Ernie’s Runway Bar, and Atlantic Bank Ltd.