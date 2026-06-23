Kaili Pinelo Crowned Miss ACES 2026 During Flora and Fauna-Themed Pageant

Kaili Pinelo was crowned Miss ACES 2026 on Thursday, June 18th, during Ambergris Caye Elementary School’s (ACES) annual pageant held at Sagebrush Church in San Pedro Town. Organized under the theme “Flora and Fauna of Belize,” the event featured three contestants competing for the prestigious title and raised funds to support ongoing repairs and renovations at the school. Pinelo, who represented the hibiscus flower, impressed judges and audience members throughout the evening and also captured the Miss Popularity title after receiving the highest number of votes.

The pageant began with the National Anthem and a welcome address, during which organizers explained that audience members could vote for their favorite contestant in the Miss Popularity competition, with each dollar donated counting as one vote. Master of Ceremonies Philip Ramsey hosted the evening.

The judging panel included local creative and community arts volunteer Francisco Mendez, former Miss San Pedro and founder of EmpowHer Mariel Stefani Calderon, and Little Miss San Pedro 2024-2025 Ema Lopez, who assisted with the judging process. ACES Administrator Jovani Grajalez and teacher Ingri Aguirre oversaw vote tabulation.

The pageant marked the school’s return to the competition after its last edition in 2024. Throughout the evening, contestants showcased Belize’s natural heritage through their chosen representations: Kaitlyn Alcoser as “The Reef,” Kaili Pinelo as “Hibiscus,” and Kayleigh Lopez as “Mangrove.”

The program featured contestant introductions, student group performances, a slideshow recognizing community partners, talent presentations, evening-wear appearances, and a question-and-answer segment. During the talent portion, Alcoser delivered a speech, Pinelo performed a dance routine to the song Golden, and Lopez danced to Rockin’ Robin. ACES students also entertained the audience with performances of ” Man in the Mirror and A Thousand Years.

Preparation for the event involved the support of numerous local businesses, organizations, and community members. Sponsors included The Black Pearl Restaurant, Green Expresso, Thunderbolt Water Taxi, Indira Andujar, Maggi Murillos, Mike Coleman Construction, Graniel’s Dreamland, the Ack Family, Caliente Restaurant, the Ritchie Family, the Briceño Family, Island Movies, War Paint, Sugar Shack, Alaia, Chuck and Robbie’s, the Quiroz Family, Kimberly Boulant, and Sagebrush Church.

Throughout the evening, organizers encouraged attendees to continue voting for the Miss Popularity title, noting that all proceeds would assist the school. Kimberly Boulant, the pageant coordinator, introduced the contestants and welcomed outgoing Miss ACES 2024-2026, Talea Harmouch, for her farewell walk.

Several special awards were presented during the event. Kaili Pinelo received the Miss Photogenic sash, Kaitlyn Alcoser earned the title of Miss Congeniality, and Kayleigh Lopez was awarded Miss Glamour. Alcoser was named Second Runner-Up, while Lopez received the title of First Runner-Up.

At the conclusion of the competition, Kaili Pinelo was crowned Miss ACES 2026. She also secured the Miss Popularity title after receiving the most votes from the audience.

ACES Principal Amanda Burgos said the proceeds raised through the event will support ongoing repairs and renovations at the school. Organizers expressed gratitude to sponsors, volunteers, families, and community members for their support, which contributed to the success of the pageant. They also noted that they hope the event’s renewed momentum will encourage continued participation and sponsorship in future years.