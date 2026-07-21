Little Miss San Pedro contestants officially sashed ahead of pageant

The five contestants competing for the title of Little Miss San Pedro 2026 were officially introduced during a sashing ceremony held on Friday, July 17th, at the Lions Den in San Pedro. The event marked the official start of the pageant season ahead of the competition, scheduled for Saturday, July 25th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium.

The ceremony brought together contestants, their families, sponsors, special guests and supporters for an evening of introductions and celebration. The program featured a welcome address by San Pedro Lions Club President Rosalyn Tzib, a fashion showcase, and the official sashing of each contestant by her sponsor. Mistresses of ceremonies Lion Marina Kay and Mariel Calderon hosted the event.

The contestants are Kailey Alamilla, sponsored by Caye International Bank; Naldy Yam, sponsored by Caribbean Depot; Stephanie Alvarez, sponsored by Nupalm and One 4D Road; Asia Cardenas, sponsored by Rio Azul Bar and Grill; and Kewanny Medina, sponsored by Captain Shark’s. Guests also enjoyed a fashion showcase featuring the Little Black Dress Collection and designs by Caye Caftans.

During the ceremony, the mistresses of ceremonies described the sashing as the beginning of an “exciting journey” filled with confidence, friendship, personal growth and memorable experiences. The pageant committee also acknowledged the contributions of sponsors, parents, volunteers and committee members whose support helped organize the event.

In her remarks, Tzib emphasized that the pageant is about more than competition. “Little Miss San Pedro is about more than pageantry; it’s about poise, personality and giving back,” she said. “It’s about showing our community the beauty, talent and spirit that comes from right here in La Isla Bonita.”

Addressing the contestants, Tzib encouraged them to embrace the experience with confidence. “Wear your sash with pride, walk with confidence, and remember you are already winners in the eyes of your community,” she said.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks from the organizing committee, which encouraged the contestants to enjoy the experience while building confidence and lasting friendships through activities planned in the days leading up to the pageant.

Attention now turns to pageant night on July 25, when the five young contestants will take the stage at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium to compete for the Little Miss San Pedro 2026 crown.