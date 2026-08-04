Miss San Pedro 2026 contestants officially introduced at Sashing Ceremony

Four young women competing for the Miss San Pedro 2026 title were officially introduced to their sponsors and the public during the annual Sashing Ceremony held on Sunday, August 2nd, at Sunset Caribe Belize in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The event marked the official start of the pageant season, with contestants Samantha Ayala, Bessy Gonzalez, Kami Valencio, and Elizabeth Grace Sanchez showcasing their personalities and meeting the sponsors they will represent throughout the competition.

The ceremony began shortly after 6PM, with Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo welcoming guests to the evening’s event. He commended the organizers, contestants, and sponsors for continuing the long-standing tradition that culminates in the crowning of a new beauty ambassador for the island.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez wished the contestants success as they embarked on their journey to become the next Miss San Pedro. He thanked them for their enthusiasm and willingness to represent the island. Deputy Mayor Adaly Ayuso reflected on the pageant’s more than 70-year history and its importance to the community. “It has been generations of great women representing the island, years of community support and a legacy that continues to grow with each new queen,” she said.

Ayuso encouraged the contestants to enjoy the experience, believe in themselves, support one another, and give their very best in the competition.

The evening continued as the contestants took to the runway, led by reigning Miss San Pedro, Miley Chi, modeling outfits sponsored by The Chic Spot.

Following an intermission, the contestants returned to the stage to introduce themselves to the audience. Through heartfelt and inspirational presentations, they shared their personal journeys, talents, challenges, and aspirations for serving the island community should they be crowned Miss San Pedro. The introductions also gave attendees and sponsors the opportunity to get to know each contestant on a more personal level.

Representatives from Castillo’s Hardware, Ramon’s Village, RE/MAX Belize, and Caribeña Enterprises then drew names to determine which delegate each company would sponsor during the pageant. The audience applauded as each sponsor placed a sash on their contestant, and then photographs were taken to commemorate the occasion.

Before the ceremony concluded, Miss San Pedro Miley Chi wished the contestants success and encouraged them to enjoy the experience. The Miss San Pedro 2026 Pageant is scheduled for Saturday, August 29th, at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena (Saca Chispas) in downtown San Pedro.

The Miss San Pedro Pageant Committee thanked the sponsors, supporters, and members of the public whose continued support helps make the annual pageant possible.