Saga thanks island residents for fostering pets during the storm

During the hurricane season, typically from June through October, the region is most susceptible to heavy rainfall and strong winds that can develop into damaging storms. As bad weather approaches, residents and business owners put much effort into securing their homes, families, and business spaces. Safety preparations also need to be made for pets, and the Saga Humane Society relies on the community’s crucial role in fostering pets in need during these challenging times.

Saga is grateful to the community for helping them foster and accommodate pets during Hurricane Beryl. With the residents’ assistance, they housed twenty-five cats and dogs in desperate need of foster homes during the bad weather. They were at maximum capacity and needed to place the pets in a safe location since it was not advisable to leave them in unsafe shelters during the severe weather. “Your selfless actions have made a significant difference in the lives of these animals,” said a representative from Saga.

During the recent storm, some pets without shelter were housed at the clinic, where they were cared for. The staff at Saga appreciate the people who fostered pets during this challenging time. They mentioned that it is essential to find foster homes for pets during difficult times when the need to make space to accommodate the most vulnerable arises.

As the hurricane season progresses, Saga Humane Society shares some helpful guidance for pet owners at home to ensure pet safety. “Always have a collar or harness on your pets with their name, microchip, Apple Air tag, or rabies tag for identification. If you need to leave home suddenly, write your contact information on your pet’s stomach in case of emergencies. Identify pet-friendly hotels on your evacuation route to ensure your pets’ safety. Have a grab-and-go bag ready for your pets. Stay informed about weather changes and plan for the upcoming bad weather.”

If you are interested in fostering or sheltering a pet during the next storm, call 226-3266 or email [email protected] to make arrangements.

Saga Humane Society is a non-profit animal humane society and veterinary clinic in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. Established in 1999, it proactively cares for the island’s cat and dog population, with a mission to prevent cruelty by replacing it with kindness towards all animals. The non-profit organization operates solely on donations and volunteers. As San Pedro continues to grow, so do Saga’s efforts. They hope to continue offering their services and are working towards their primary goal with a new building to host the animal shelter, office, and clinic. The new building project is currently under construction, estimated at $697,000. They have raised $513,065 via fundraising events, auctions, and donations. Donations towards the cause are welcome via their website https://www.sagahumanesociety.com/donate, where Saga will show appreciation for corporate sponsors by naming parts of the building after the business or individual.