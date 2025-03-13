Saga and Volunteers achieve 101 Spay and Neuter Campaign

On March 10th, the Saga Humane Society in San Pedro Town launched a week-long free Spay and Neuter Clinic with the goal of performing at least 150 surgeries. The purpose is to reduce the number of homeless animals on the island and promote a more humane community.

In an interview on March 12th, Dr. Heather McGowan, the President of Saga, shared details about the initiative. “We essentially had a Spay and Neuter marathon this week,” she explained. “Dr. James Bader and Dr. Lauren Bartfield were here with us, during which they completed 101 Spay and Neuter surgeries. Additionally, another veterinarian will join us on Saturday (March 15th).” She added, “All the veterinarians involved are volunteers, so we offered these services free of charge to anyone who needs their cat or dog spayed or neutered.”

Ingrid Lima, Veterinary Technician and Head of the Medical Department at Saga, explained the criteria for animals eligible for surgery. “The most important requirement is that they must be at least three months old for spaying or neutering. They should also have received their first or second vaccinations. This applies to both cats and dogs. Owners simply need to call us, providing the name and phone number, as well as the age of the animal. We will then schedule an appointment for the next available time, either that same day or the following day.”

Dr. McGowan emphasized the importance of spaying and neutering pets, stating, “We encourage pet owners, especially those whose dogs are off-leash or whose cats go outside, to take action. We want to prevent accidental pregnancies, which can lead to an increase in puppies and kittens that may not find homes. It’s crucial to have these procedures done to help reduce the number of animals on the island, allowing us to care for those we already have.”

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Saga Humane Society and their team of volunteer veterinarians, this initiative is making a significant impact on the community. By preventing accidental litters, the clinic is helping to create a more compassionate future for the animals and residents of San Pedro Town. Those interested in learning more or scheduling an appointment to spay or neuter a pet can contact the Saga Humane Society by phone at 226-3266 or via email at [email protected].