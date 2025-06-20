Adoption Day at Saga Connects Animals with Loving Families

On Saturday, June 14th, the Saga Humane Society opened its doors to the community for a special Adoption and Fostering Open Day. Held at the Saga clinic from 9AM to 11:30AM and again from 1PM to 3PM, the event aimed to connect animals in need with caring families willing to adopt or foster them. The initiative is part of Saga’s ongoing mission to improve animal welfare and reduce the number of stray and homeless pets on the island.

Throughout the day, attendees had the chance to meet and interact with adoptable dogs and cats, engage with Saga’s dedicated staff and board members, and learn more about the organization’s critical work. The adoption process was designed to be welcoming and supportive, with staff available to answer questions and guide potential adopters through the necessary steps, including age and ID verification, as well as proof of pet-friendly housing for renters.

The event resulted in the adoption of one dog and one cat, two foster placements, and seven additional adoption applications, which are currently under review.

Saga Humane Society continues to play a vital role in animal welfare across San Pedro. The organization’s 2024 impact statistics highlight the breadth of its work: 1,651 pets were vaccinated, 1,863 received parasite prevention treatments, and 1,392 animals were spayed or neutered. Saga also assisted with the humane euthanasia of 58 dogs and 37 cats and handled the surrender of 107 dogs and 128 cats. Additionally, 117 animals were reunited with their owners. The clinic also extended care to a variety of other animals, including four raccoons, three birds, two turtles, eight rabbits, and one snake.

These accomplishments reflect Saga’s commitment to addressing animal overpopulation, alleviating suffering, and promoting responsible pet ownership in the community.

Saga staff said the turnout for the open day was encouraging, and plans are already underway for the next adoption and fostering event. Those interested in providing a loving home, whether temporary or permanent, to an animal in need are encouraged to contact the Saga Humane Society via email at [email protected] or by calling 501-226-3266 for more information.