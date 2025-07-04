SPOT Offers Free Vaccine Clinics Across San Pedro

From June 30th through July 5th, the SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time) initiative brought free vaccination and spay/neuter services to communities across San Pedro. This grassroots effort, led by Haley Adams, a veterinary educator from Arizona, USA, continues to impact pet health and welfare in Belize.

Haley Adams, who teaches high school students veterinary nursing in the United States, first fell in love with San Pedro’s animal community during a 2007 visit. “I noticed there were a lot of loose dogs and cats,” she recalled. Inspired by a local dog named Spot, who mingled with tourists near what was then called Reef Village, Adams launched SPOTS in 2016 to help address the medical needs of pets, both owned and stray.

Proper vaccination and sterilization of pets are essential to maintaining both animal and public health. Vaccines protect pets from life-threatening but preventable diseases such as rabies, parvovirus, and distemper while reducing the risk of transmission to humans. Spaying and neutering help control the stray animal population and reduce the risk of certain cancers and behavioral issues in pets. These preventative measures are key to fostering healthier, safer communities and ensuring the well-being of animals and those who care for them.

Over the past several days, SPOT teams have set up vaccine clinics in multiple neighborhoods to overcome transportation barriers that often prevent pet owners from accessing veterinary care. “On Monday, we did a vaccine clinic in San Mateo. Yesterday and today (July 1st & 2nd), we were in front of Sandy Toes, one of our biggest supporters and partners,” Adams explained.

The clinics began at 9AM and continued until vaccine supplies ran out. So far, approximately 380 vaccines have been administered, with close to 600 expected by the program’s end. “In San Mateo, we administered 200 vaccines, and about 90 at Sandy Toes over the last two days,” Adams noted. Each animal also received a new collar and, when available, flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.

SPOTS has also partnered with SAGA to provide spay and neuter surgeries, completing 40 procedures during this campaign. “Dr. Baptiste has been kind enough to sponsor my vets,” Adams said gratefully. Reflecting on the community’s response, she said, “I appreciate that they feel comfortable enough to bring their pets to us for medical care. I definitely appreciate that the community trusts us.”

As SPOT continues its mission, Adams welcomes community engagement and media coverage, emphasizing the importance of spreading awareness about accessible pet healthcare in Belize.