Friday, July 3, 2026
Pets & Animals

SPOT Belize Brings Free Veterinary Care to Communities Across Ambergris Caye

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SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time) Belize held its annual weeklong free pet clinic in San Pedro from June 29th to July 3rd, offering vaccinations, parasite prevention, and basic medications for pets at several locations across the island. The outreach began on Monday, June 29th, at the San Mateo Sports Complex and concluded on Friday, July 3rd, in the DFC area near Flamboyant Park.
The clinic was designed to bring veterinary services closer to neighborhoods, making it easier for pet owners to access care without traveling far. SPOT Belize founder Hailey Adams said the team provided distemper and parvovirus vaccines, rabies vaccinations, leashes, collars, and treatments to prevent fleas, ticks, heartworms, and intestinal parasites. Adams added that the group also carries a range of medications to treat common conditions, including joint pain, skin, eye, and ear infections, and dental issues.
The weeklong campaign followed a schedule of community stops across the island. Monday’s clinic was held at the San Mateo Sports Complex, and Tuesdays at Sandy Toes Beach Bar. On Wednesday, the team set up in the San Pedrito area, across from Brighter Preschool. On Thursday, SPOT Belize traveled to Caye Caulker, where the clinic was held at Rainbow Bar & Grill from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The final San Pedro clinic took place on Friday at Heredia Flamingo Park in the DFC area. All San Pedro clinics were held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The campaign reflected SPOT Belize’s mobile approach to animal care, with the team moving from one community to another throughout the week.
Speaking on July 1st, Adams described the campaign as “very, very successful,” noting strong turnout at the first two clinic stops. She said the team administered 50 distemper and parvovirus vaccines and 50 rabies vaccinations at the San Mateo clinic. At Sandy Toes Beach Bar, the team administered 25 distemper and parvovirus vaccines and 50 rabies vaccinations. Adams also thanked Puppy Fuut Medical Center, SPOT Belize’s partner in San Pedro, and Sandy Toes Beach Bar for providing the venue and organizing a barbecue fundraiser to support the nonprofit’s work.

The weeklong campaign and strong community turnout underscored the ongoing demand for affordable, accessible pet care in San Pedro. With a team of 14, including five new volunteers, SPOT Belize continues to expand its outreach and advance its mission to improve animal welfare on Ambergris Caye. Adams said she founded the organization in 2022 to provide veterinary care for pets in San Pedro, and this year’s clinic demonstrated the community’s continued support for the initiative.

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For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
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