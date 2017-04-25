Couple charged for kept ammunition without a gun license

After a conducting a search at the residence of Jimell Paul Jex and Tracy Betancourt on Tuesday, April 11th, San Pedro Police discovered eight unlicensed live 9 mm rounds. Present during the search was Jex, who was arrested and charged with the offence of “Kept ammunition without a gun license”. However, police were unable to locate Betancourt, until Tuesday, April 18th, when she was formally arrested, and charged for the same crime.

Betancourt, who is pregnant, arrived in court on Friday, April 21st. Although the Firearms Act Chapter 143 Revised Edition 2000 states that possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition is a nonbailable offence, Betancourt was granted a bail of $7,500 by Crown Counsel Jackie Willoughby. She was also given bail under the condition that she returns to the San Pedro Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, June 14th. In the meantime, she must also report to the San Pedro Police Station every Friday while the case remains open, and is not to interfere with any witnesses.

