Police Report

Road Traffic Accident

28-year-old Didier Novelo, a San Pedro resident of the San Mateo Sub-division was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday, December 2nd on the George Price Highway. When police visited an area between miles 59 and 60 of said Highway, they observed a white Ford Escape with license plate BCC 57140 on its side across the highway with extensive damages. Initial investigation revealed that Didier was driving the vehicle from the direction of Belmopan City to San Ignacio Town, and when reaching between miles59 and 60 he lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to overturn several times. In the vehicle at the time was 20-year-old Joslie Johnson, 12-year-old Lelany Chan, who both sustained several body injuries and were transported to the Western Regional Hospital where Chan succumbed to her injuries, while Johnson was in an unconscious state. Four other persons who were in the vehicle are in a stable condition at the San Ignacio Hospital, and Novelo is detained pending investigation as police continue to investigate.

Drug Trafficking

On Tuesday, December 5th, San Pedro Police conducted searches in a room located on Pearl Street in San Pedro Town. The research resulted in the discovery of a bucket containing several plastic bags of cannabis amounting to 345 grams. Present at the time of the search were 23-year-old Lettia Flowers and 25-year-old Shantia Marie Flowers, both of a Belize City address. After Police arrested and charged them, they also arrested and charged 48-year-old Mark Andrew Flowers, Belizean Construction worker who was the tenant of said room. They were all charged with ‘Drug Trafficking.’

