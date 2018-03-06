Police Report

Drug Trafficking

On Thursday, March 1st at 5:15AM, San Pedro Police conducted an Anti-Drugs Operation and visited the residence of 43-year-old Percival Edward Armstrong Belizean of a San Pedro address. Present at the time of the search was 61-year-old American National Debbie Klauber, 39-year-old Spaniard scientist Agustin Gregorio Suarez, and 33-year-old German Event Organizer Ina Hermannsdorfer. The search resulted in the discovery of a transparent Ziplock bag containing cannabis amounting to 200.6 grams. A further search was conducted on a compartment of a refrigerator which led to a plastic bag containing crack cocaine amounting to 48.5 grams. Police arrested and charged all parties jointly for (2) two counts of Drug Trafficking.



Found Property

On Thursday, March 1st at 7:40AM, San Pedro Police conducted an Anti-Drug Operations in the DFC area that resulted in the discovery of a black plastic bag containing cannabis amounting to 696 grams. Also a further search was conducted at the old Caye Caulker Water Taxi Pier that resulted in the discovery of a white sack containing seven parcels containing cannabis amounting to 47.5lbs. Items was labeled and deposited to the exhibit keeper.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS