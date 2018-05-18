Police Report

Kept unlicensed ammunition

A search conducted by San Pedro Police at 10AM on Monday, May 14th inside the apartment of 18-year-old John Carlos Hernandez, of Central Park Hotel, ended in the discovery of seven 9mm live rounds of ammunition. Present at the time of the search was 21-year-old Tracey Betancourt, resulting in both of them being arrested and charged with Kept Ammunition without a Gun License.

Drug Trafficking

At about 12:30PM on Tuesday, May 15th, a joint operation was conducted in the DFC area, San Pedro Town. Police conducted a search in the home of, 37-year-old Brionne Deston Swift, Belizean Fisherman of DFC area, where 24-year-old Miriam Elizabeth Rodriguez, Belizean part-time teacher of San Mateo Area was also present. Officers discovered the following: One transparent plastic bag containing cocaine amounting to 8.4 grams in a speaker, a black plastic bag containing cannabis amounting to 136 grams, a black plastic bag containing cannabis amounting 470 grams, a black plastic bag containing cannabis amounting to 126 grams, a black plastic bag containing cannabis 241 grams, one black plastic bag containing cannabis amounting to 131 grams and a smaller black plastic bag containing cannabis amounting to 93 grams. There were also smaller quantities of cannabis weighing 8 grams, 20 grams and 10 grams respectively. Both Miriam Rodriguez and Brionne Swift were detained by San Pedro Police and thereafter charged with two accounts of drug trafficking.

