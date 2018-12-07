Suspected human bones found north of San Pedro Town

Police have confirmed the discovery of suspected human remains about 13 miles north of San Pedro Town. The discovery was made on Tuesday, December 4th after a search was conducted by police officers following reports of possible shallow graves on the northern side of the island. While police have confirmed the discovery, they are disregarding the rumors that they were found in shallow pits. The bones are now in police custody and will undergo forensic testing to determine if they are in fact human.

The officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Superintendent Reymundo Reyes, indicated that during the search, they saw what looked like large potholes, but no apparent grave sites or bones were located. He added that the matter was under investigation and did not wish to comment further.

On Thursday, December 6th, the Belize Police Department spoke on the matter during their press briefing. The police press officer confirmed the discovery of remains but did not say whether they were human. According to the report, the bones were not found in shallow graves, but rather in a nearby bushy area. The bones have been retained and will be forwarded for testing.

Contrary to the official police report, a reliable anonymous source told The San Pedro Sun that the bones were found in what appeared to be shallow graves. According to the source, clothing could be seen in the suspected graves, and there were several human bones as well. These included pieces of human skull, pelvis and several femur bones. The source alleges that the remains belong to three unidentified persons.

The San Pedro Sun will continue to follow this latest development and have an update when the police department provides the results of the tests.

