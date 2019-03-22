Police on high alert after finding 23 kilos of cocaine north of San Pedro Town

Following a significant drug discovery two miles north of San Pedro Town on Sunday, March 17th, the island’s police department, along with additional personnel from the mainland are on high alert as it is suspected that the drugs are part of a larger illegal operation. The discovery was made on the beach, where police found a crocus sack containing 20 sealed packages of suspected cocaine.

The police reports states that San Pedro police, along with members of the Gang Suppression Unit were tipped off about the suspected drugs by a civilian. They visited a portion of the beach north of San Pedro Town, where they found the crocus sack with the suspected drug parcels inside. They opened one of them confirming that it contained a hard-packed powdery substance believed to be cocaine. No one was found in the area. Thus, no arrests were made, and the items were labeled and placed as found property. The suspected drugs weighed at the police station and amounted to a total of 23,850 grams.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, the area where the drugs were found is a hot spot for what is known as ‘wet drops,’ and a favorite area for ‘playadores’ persons who roam these isolated beaches in search of drugs washing ashore. He said that patrols had been increased to locate other packages of drugs that may end up in the area as a result of a suspected larger wet drop. Increased police presence is also expected to discourage potential gang leaders and playadores from wandering in the area.

The suspected cocaine has since been transported to the mainland, where it will be destroyed. Police have not identified the source of this shipment, but they are speculating that it came from somewhere in South America.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS