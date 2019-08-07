Victor Mai and Victor Parchue arraigned for Theft and Handling of Stolen Goods

On Monday, August 5th, island residents 18-year-old Victor Mai, and 25-year-old Victor Charles Parchue Jr. were arraigned at the San Pedro Magistrate Court after pleading guilty to accusations of theft and for the crime of handling stolen goods. Mai is accused of stealing assorted one-litre bottles of rum and security cameras from Into XS Entertainment Party Lounge located on Barrier Reef Drive. Meanwhile, Parchue was found with some of the stolen liquor and security cameras. Mai was sentenced to two months in prison, and Parchue was fined $805 and was given until September 30th to pay. Both men remain in police custody and are being processed to be sent to Belize Central Prison.

According to a police report, on Sunday, August 4th owner of Intro XS Entertainment Party Lounge reported that between May 4 and August 3, 2019, an assortment of one-litre bottles of rum valued at $9,542. An investigation from the mentioned party lounge discovered that four Ring brand spotlight outdoor security cameras valued at $1,708.50y were also stolen from the proprietors’ house near downtown San Pedro. Further investigation led to the detention of Victor Mai of San Mateo area who worked at the lounge and was the caretaker of the proprietors’ house.

Upon conducting a warrant granted search at the residence of Belizean business owner of Laguna Drive, Boca del Río area, Victor Charles Parchue Jr., police recovered 11 bottles of missing liquor valued at $2,937.50 and four Ring brand spotlight security cameras valued at $1,708.50.

As a result of these findings, Mai was arrested and charged with two counts of Theft, and Parchue was charged for Handling Stolen Goods.

This is not the first time Parchue has had infractions with the law. According to a police report from October 2016, Parchue, 23-years-old then, was arrested and charged for the crime of Possession of Controlled Drugs, after he was searched by police. According to the report, this led to the discovery of 25.9 grams of Cannabis. Parchue was subsequently arrested and charged for the offense. It is unknown if he was later released on bail or if he served time in prison.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS