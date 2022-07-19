Superintendent of Police Alejandro Cowo is the new Commander for Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker

Superintendent of Police Alejandro Cowo was formally introduced as the new commander for Region Four, which includes San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker, on Tuesday, July 19th. A formal ceremony headed by Senior Superintendent Christopher Noble at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium included fellow police officers, Officer in Charge of the San Pedro Formation Assistant Superintendent Basil Reyes, Inspector Police Samuel Gladden, Mayor Gualberto Wally Nuñez, and other senior officers.

Before his appointment on the islands, Superintendent Alejandro Cowo was the head of the Crimes Investigation Branch in Belize City. He brings to the island a wealth of experience in investigation. Commissioner of Police (ComPol) Chester Williams expects Cowo to continue ensuring the coastal areas (the Cayes) remain with low crime incidents, as Noble has done during his tenure on the Cayes since July 2019. ComPol Williams added that the island experience for Cowo will broaden his horizon.

During the ceremony at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro, there was an inspection of the officers conducted by Mayor Nuñez along with Noble and Alejandro Cowo. The new boss of Region Four had the opportunity to interact with his new officers and asked them to continue working hard as a team. He told The San Pedro Sun that he was glad to be on the island and ready to take this new challenge. “I will continue to do the work that Mr. Noble was doing. There are other projects that we will be working on and continue working for the security of the islands’ citizens,” said Cowo. The new commander said that being on the Cayes is nothing new, as he served in San Pedro about 15 years ago as a sergeant.

“I will be working along with the community as we depend on them. I will make sure our work is done the proper way and that we fulfill our mandate on the islands,” Cowo ended. He pledged to continue making the Cayes a safe place for visitors and residents alike.

Noble’s legacy on the Cayes

Noble shared that his experience in San Pedro and Caye Caulker was different, new, and unique. “San Pedro is a unique place, and the people from both islands (Caye Caulker) are different. It is not a city life, but the people understand; we work with what we have and are back to the basics. With the best intention in getting policing done basically,” said Noble. He credits his success on the islands to teamwork along with the community. Noble said that San Pedro adopted him, and he would return to visit like a good child going back to his parents.

Senior Superintendent Noble arrived in San Pedro in July 2019 when crime was rising within the Coastal Executive Unit. One of the major crimes committed before his post on the Cayes was the double murder of a local fly-fishing guide and an American tourist on the lagoon side. Noble brought with him almost three decades of seniority. He quickly got down to work, implementing new strategies and working closely with the community. His approach worked, and in January 2020, Noble and his team of officers were recognized by the Belize Police Department (BPD) for significantly decreasing crime. That same month, Noble was awarded the 2019 Crime Fighter Award.

The major criminal activities, such as murders, continued to decline. In January 2021, Noble was named commander of the newly created Region Four within the Belize District, comprising of Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye. A month later, the BPD presented him with the 2020 Officer of the Year award for his outstanding performance as a commander of the police formations on the Cayes.

Noble’s unmatched crime suppression in Belize’s prime tourism destination was again rewarded in 2022 with his promotion to Senior Superintendent of Police. The senior officer will now be working in Belize City in his new role as the Second Deputy in the Eastern Division. ComPol said that Noble’s expertise and people-type personality would significantly enhance their efforts to quell crime in the city.

Before the formalities ended, Mayor Nuñez thanked the island police for their hard work. The Mayor then assisted in the handing of individual awards to several outstanding island police officers. The police officers were encouraged to continue the hard work for a safer and better San Pedro. The Commander is expected to visit the police formation in Caye Caulker.

