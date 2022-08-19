The Minister of Tourism hands over Motorcycles and Bicycles to the Tourism Police Unit

On August 16th, 2022, the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, through the Inter-American Development Bank and Government of Belize-funded Sustainable Tourism Program II, along with the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) handed over 8 motorcycles and 10 bicycles to the Tourism Police Unit at their headquarters in Belize City. At the handing-over ceremony, Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, indicated that this donation is a part of a long-standing strategic partnership between the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations and the Belize Police Department. This partnership has the objective of safeguarding the safety and security of tourism stakeholders and assets countrywide, as well as supporting the regulation of the tourism sector.

The donation of motorcycles was jointly made by the Sustainable Tourism Program II and the Belize Tourism Board at cost of approximately $67,000. Ten bicycles, retrofitted with official police decals, gear (helmet, water bottle), bags, locks, and lights, were donations by the Belizean Diaspora, via the Diaspora Relations Unit, in conjunction with the Belize Tourism Board. As per Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, the addition of these motorcycles and bicycles are welcomed as the nature of the work that the Tourism Police Unit does requires such type of equipment to serve the tourism sector effectively. He went on to thank the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations and the Belize Tourism Board for the continued partnership and support. The motorcycles and bicycles will be distributed to support the work of over 80 Tourism Policemen and Policewomen countrywide.

