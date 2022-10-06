Two San Pedro residents arraigned for possession of counterfeit currency

San Pedro Police investigations into the reports of counterfeit currency circulating on the island led to the arrest of two residents of the San Mateo Subdivision. Marlon Alexander Ramirez Galeas, 18, and Alhusaan Said Martinez, 21, were charged with the crime of Possession of Counterfeit currency. According to the police report, Galeas is also pending immigration charges.

The duo was arraigned on Tuesday, September 4th, at the San Pedro Magistrate Court for the offense. Galeas was denied bail based on his alleged immigration offense, while Martinez was granted bail and is to return to court on November 11, 2022.

The accused were arrested after complaints were made to police of fake BZ$100 bills. The police investigation led to the apprehension of Galeas and Martinez, charged with having and using the fraudulent monetary notes. The bad money has been reported in other parts of the country and is now on the island. Business owners are advised to be careful and know how to identify fake currency. Currently, only fraudulent BZ$100 notes with the same serial number, DC270642, are in circulation.

A genuine BZ$100 bill has an intaglio overprint of a periwinkle flower over the toucan hologram on the left corner of the bill. In addition, it features a watermark of a jaguar with the bill’s value, spelled out in capital letters in electrotype. This is the same feature also found in the BZ$50 bills. The $20, $10, $5, and $2 bills feature the image of the ‘Sleeping Giant.’

To help combat this type of crime, report any incidents involving counterfeit currency to the nearest police station. The San Pedro Police Formation can be reached at telephone number 206-2022, and their office is located on Pescador Drive, downtown San Pedro.

