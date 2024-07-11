San Pedro’s Police officer recorded using excessive force during an arrest

On Saturday, July 6th, San Pedro’s Police Officer Devon Makin, who is part of the Special Patrol Unit (SPU) in Ambergris Caye, was recorded on camera violently attacking a male island resident. The resident was aggressively detained and asked to kneel while being hit on the leg and forehead with a firearm. This action was taken because the resident was suspected of being armed and believed to have intentions of committing unlawful acts.

The recording shows Makin forcefully kicking one of the detained men. Whether the civilian was armed or not has not been confirmed by official reports. It is evident when he rudely orders the bystander to stop recording using profane language. Although he initially tried to apprehend both suspects, one of them managed to get to the side and record the incident. In the video, the assailant shows no signs of resisting Officer Makin.

This is not the first-time residents of Ambergris Caye have reported instances of aggressive behavior by police officers during arrests or while on duty. The community is seeking justice for these alleged incidents that happen “far too frequently.” The San Pedro Sun’s reporter contacted the Police Department for more information about the situation but was informed that investigations are ongoing as the department handles the matter internally.

Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department (RCBPD), Hilberto Romero, was interviewed by a media source and asked about the incident. He declined to remark regarding the occurrence on Monday, July 8th. It is alleged that Officer Makin is the son of a known officer on the island and a close associate of the Police Commissioner. He is facing heavy public criticism and has even gone on social media to make a statement about his defense. “Everybody knows me; I am a cool person, but don’t get me on the next side. A police officer got shot the other day, and nobody said anything. Another mother cried; another son was buried. I am sorry. I will do my job the way I think I should stay safe. Let them say whatever they want to say.” In opposition to Makin’s command, the Commissioner of Police stated that it is not a crime to video record a police officer in their duties. The Sun will continue to follow up on this story for further details and updates.