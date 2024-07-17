Despite ComPol’s statement, there is no warrant for police brutality victim Ryan Melendez

Island resident Ryan Melendez, who was pistol-whipped by Sergeant Devon Makin weeks ago, was at the San Pedro Police Station on Monday, July 15th, accompanied by his attorney David McKoy, following reports that the police wanted him. Melendez was informed that he was not wanted by the police and walked out of the station without charge. McKoy said the family plans to sue the Belize Police Department, particularly the Commissioner of Police, for defamation.

According to reports, the allegations following Melendez’s incident with Sergeant Makin is that he was one of three men wearing masks while chasing a group of minors on July 6th. Commissioner of Police (ComPol) Chester Williams said he was part of that group, and on Friday, July 12th, he told the media that Melendez was a fugitive. Contrary to that, Melendez’s attorney said the police did not want his client. “He is not a fugitive. No criminal offense has been instructed to be levied on him,” he said. He is a free man. However, I am of the view that those comments affected my client significantly. He doesn’t even want to move or go anywhere because he fears being captured because of those comments.”

The Melendez family has indicated that they also want charges against Sergeant Makin, who was videotaped aggressively detaining Melendez. He is seen in a video trying to subdue Ryan Melendez, telling him to kneel while kicking him. Makin is also observed pistol-whipping Melendez before telling the bystander videotaping the incident to stop recording. The Sergeant reportedly took this action because Melendez was suspected of being armed. Melendez denied this, and no report was made regarding this accusation by the police officer.

This case is expected to continue as the Melendez family seeks legal recourse to clear this incident and hold those responsible within the police liable. The family believes the officer’s actions were irresponsible and ComPol’s comments inappropriate.