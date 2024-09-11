Coleman’s Barbershop robbed at gunpoint: Owner sustains injuries

On the night of Monday, September 9th, Roderick Coleman, a well-known island barber from the San Juan Area, was injured during an armed burglary. According to a police report, around 10PM, three unidentified men entered Coleman’s Barbershop, shooting Coleman in the leg and robbing clients at the establishment. Coleman was transported to Ambergris Hope Hospital and later airlifted to Belize City for further medical treatment. Fortunately, the injuries were not life-threatening, and the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The official incident report stated that Coleman was operating his barbershop as usual when three dark-skinned men entered the establishment with masks on. Coleman reported to the San Pedro Police that one of the men then asked him where the owner was; he replied, “That the owner had already left,” and that’s when he was shot twice, one to each leg. He fell to the ground, and the assailants proceeded to rob all four patrons inside the barbershop of all their belongings. They made good their escape on foot.

Since the incident, police have arrested several individuals believed to have information regarding the assault. However, no official charges have been levied. Authorities are still searching for the main suspect and are urging all residents of the area to share any information that could lead to an arrest. They encourage anyone with information to come forward and make a report, stop by the San Pedro Police Station on Pescador Drive, or call 206-2022.

The San Pedro Sun further contacted Inspector Darwin Serrano of the Police Department in Ambergris Caye to inquire about the authorities’ initiatives to prevent similar incidents. Inspector Serrano mentioned implementing assertive stop and search measures, including increased vehicle searches. The plan also involves intensifying efforts to address transgressions such as loitering, public drinking, and handling of inebriated individuals in public spaces. To bolster security, additional patrols and reinforcements will be deployed throughout the island.