Island resident fends off attempted attack

On Thursday, September 5th, a female resident of the island, Jamileth Espina, was assaulted by three individuals near the intersection of San Pedrito heading towards San Pablo. Espina reported that she was returning home when the altercation took place. According to her account, one of the individuals leaped onto her cart and attempted to seize her purse, while another tried to take her golf cart keys. A third individual stood in front of the golf cart, appearing to survey the surroundings. Espina successfully fended off her attackers despite these threats, averting a potential tragedy.

Espina shared the details of the incident on social media, stating: “Good evening, everyone. I would like to inform you about a recent incident that occurred while I was turning from San Pedrito Highway to San Pablo. Three male assailants attempted to rob me. Two of them jumped onto the cart, with one trying to take my purse and the other endeavoring to snatch the golf cart keys, while the third kept watch in front of the cart. I managed to repel them by kicking when the opportunity arose. I accelerated and drove away. Fortunately, at another intersection further ahead, a police patrol was approaching. I was too shocked to speak and wanted to get home. I am still processing the situation.” She concluded her account by stating, “I have never seen these individuals on the island before, so I wish to alert the public and urge everyone to remain cautious and vigilant. Fortunately, no harm befell me, for which I am grateful.”

Following the incident, The San Pedro Sun contacted the Chief of the San Pedro Police Formation, Superintendent Edgbert Castillo, regarding the department’s strategies to prevent such incidents. Superintendent Castillo stated, “We are currently reviewing surveillance cameras in the vicinity to locate the suspected individuals. Increased patrols have been implemented in the area, and all endeavors are being made to establish contact with the victims to obtain a formal report. We will keep the media apprised of our progress and assure the public that their safety is our priority.”

In response to the incident, Councilor Ernesto Bardalez, responsible for Road Works and Infrastructure, expressed concern about public safety. Councilor Bardalez has suggested a proactive initiative to enhance safety by strategically installing additional streetlights in areas known for criminal activities, especially the location of the recent incident. Additionally, he has outlined comprehensive plans for replacing damaged lamp posts and installing new ones to strengthen community safety measures near Ambergris Caye. Nonetheless, he stressed the need for a careful and coordinated strategy, including consultation with the Mayor and close collaboration with local law enforcement to address the situation effectively.

Residents of Ambergris Caye are urged to report any instances to the San Pedro Police by calling 206-2022 or visiting them in person at Pescador for assistance. Witnesses to criminal activities are also asked to report any information to authorities as evidence is required to carry out arrests and charges appropriately. Tip can be reported anonymously at https://www.crimestoppersbelize.org/give-information/