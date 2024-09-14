Belize Coast Guard remove drugs, ammo, and guns off northern Ambergris Caye

On Monday, September 9th, the Belize Coast Guard reported the discovery and removal of drugs, ammunition, and two high-powered rifles while on patrol near Deer Caye in northern Ambergris Caye.

According to their report, they noticed a white cooler covered with a gray canvas containing a black plastic bag inside. Inside the plastic bag, they found three parcels of suspected cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic, a black AR-15 rifle, along with an empty magazine. The search also yielded the discovery of an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle with an empty magazine and 21 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. No one was within the area where the items were found. The items were handed over to the San Pedro Police Formation, labeled as found property, and are under investigation by law enforcement authorities.

This northernmost part of the island is known for illicit activities connected to drug trafficking. Authorities have reported that drug gangs tend to operate in this area, combing the beaches and the seas for what is known as ‘wet drops.’ These are parcels of drugs dropped at sea, which then drift to the coastline. These drugs are believed to be intended for Mexican drug cartel groups.

In previous years, a large number of drugs have been found in these northern areas of the island by law enforcers. In March 2019, police found 20 sealed parcels of suspected cocaine on the beaches of the north. The illegal items were inside a crocus sack. As a result, patrols were increased to locate other packages of the drug as it was believed to be part of a more extensive operation. No other drugs were found, and the 20 parcels were sent to the mainland for proper disposal.

In February 2023, a police substation was opened in northern Ambergris Caye, a proactive step to address the alarming issues and increase police presence on this part of the island. This has significantly decreased the beach combing, also known as playadores wandering in the area, and brought a feeling of safety to the many islanders who have relocated to this part of the island from the downtown area.