San Pedro Police Office charged for stealing from detainee

On Tuesday, September 17th, a 28-year-old police officer attached to the San Pedro Police Formation, identified as Keir Roebin David Morey, was detained following a complaint against him. The Morey was accused of stealing the belongings of Kevin Salazar, who had been arrested at the police station.

According to reports, the incident began when Salazar, a 28-year-old bartender from the San Pedrito area, reported an encounter on the morning of Tuesday, September 10th, at the Palm Casino. During this encounter, a female police officer conducted a search, leading to the discovery of controlled drugs in Salazar’s possession. Subsequently, Salazar was detained and escorted to the San Pedro Police Station. Upon arrival, Salazar complied with a request to surrender his personal belongings for logging. Among the surrendered items were two green casino chips valued at $50US each, 22 red casino chips valued at $10US each, $15 in cash, a cellphone, a watch, and a silver chain, all of which Salazar confirmed by signing the station diary. On Wednesday, September 11th, Salazar was officially arrested and charged with possession of controlled drugs. However, upon returning to collect his belongings, Salazar realized that the casino chips valued at $320 and the $15 in cash were missing. Allegedly, the diarist informed Salazar that he had only signed for his other items, not the casino chips or money, prompting him to report the missing items.

After an internal investigation by the police department, which included a thorough review of video footage and a statement from the bartender, police officer Morey was found to be responsible and has been charged with theft related to the disappearance of casino chips and cash, he was formally arrested and charged with theft after being informed of his constitutional rights in connection with the missing casino chips and cash. This decision was made based on video evidence that showed him stealing items belonging to Salazar.

The San Pedro Police maintain that such incidents will not be tolerated and encourage residents to report misdemeanors by police officers for prompt disciplinary action.