San Pedro Police Formation strengthens community policing

The San Pedro Police Formation has been active in their weekly meet and greet sessions around the island. The initiative has seen Superintendent Egbert Castillo and other police officers engaged in efforts to strengthen community policing by visiting residents throughout the different subdivisions of San Pedro Town. At their latest meet and greet, the island police force visited the DFC area, where they learned more about the needs of the people in this subdivision and listened to their recommendations.

According to Castillo, many residents were happy to see the police officers visiting and interacting with them. “They are grateful for the police’s constant vigilance,” he said. Some of the recommendations the officers received were to try to control the speeding on Marina Drive, and Castillo said they were working on setting up some random checkpoints in the area. He said they are also working on other plans to increase the citizenry’s safety but did not share details. The weekly meet and greet also includes visits to schools in the area where police officers are often assigned to ensure the safety of teachers and students.

Some residents in the DFC area were glad to see this approach from the island police. One person shared that there needs to be a close relationship with the local law enforcers to build a safe community. However, they also pointed out that there needs to be responsible and disciplined officers who work with the residents and do not abuse their power. Another one, who also wished to stay anonymous, said that a community working together with police is a safer environment for the youth and their families.

Superintendent Castillo and his team are committed to continuing their weekly community service throughout San Pedro. They see this as a duty and a way to stay connected with the community and identify areas for improvement. They are grateful for their warm welcome and encourage the public to trust and collaborate with the local police force. They invite everyone to report suspicious people or activities in their neighborhoods, as it is a community’s responsibility to build a safer community.

The San Pedro Police Station can be reached by telephone at 206-2022 or its offices on Pescador Drive, next to the new Digi office.