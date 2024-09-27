Stolen Golf Carts found in north Ambergris Caye

On Tuesday, September 24th, at around 1:10PM, two stolen golf carts were found in secluded areas off the northwest coast of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. One of the carts was in relatively good condition. At the same time, the other had been completely stripped, with the culprits removing the engine, wheels, roof, and various other parts, making it inoperable. Law enforcement received information from an anonymous source that led to the search. Although the individuals responsible have not been caught, the police are actively investigating and seeking evidence, including fingerprints, to identify the perpetrators.

One of the golf cart owners, who chose to remain anonymous, reported that a customer had parked and locked the golf cart on Spider Lilly St. at around 10:30PM, only to discover it missing the following morning. The theft was captured on a neighbor’s camera around 2AM, although the face of the culprit was not visible. The neighbor observed the individual using a cutter to access the golf cart and drive away. While the other golf cart is still being identified, the police continue their investigation to bring the responsible parties to justice and prevent these incidents from persisting on the island.

The San Pedro Police Department seeks the community’s cooperation in identifying those involved in these thefts. Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to contact the station at 206-2022 to help prevent further criminal activity from happening.