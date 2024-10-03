Police say Minister Perez not liable for drugs found on his boat

Following the discovery of 474 grams of suspected cocaine in a boat belonging to the Area Representative of Belize Rural South, Honorable Andre Perez, the Commissioner of Police (ComPol), Chester Williams, stated that no evidence was found to hold Perez liable. ComPol Williams reported that police believed that it was a drug peddler who had stashed the drugs in the boat. Currently, police investigation continues into this incident, and no one has been detained as they are looking for a suspect believed to have fled to the mainland.

Police released an official note of the findings on Saturday, September 28th. The note said that the previous day, concerned residents of the Back-a-Town area near the entrance of San Pedrito reported to the San Pedro Police Formation that known drug peddlers were frequenting the boatyard, where several boats are currently docked. Police visited the boatyard and searched all the docked vessels. Inside one of the boats, they found the suspected cocaine.

An investigation led to Perez being the owner of the vessel. Police contacted Perez, who confirmed ownership of the boat and informed them that the vessel had been docked at the yard for repairs. He further explained that he had not used the boat for over six months. The boatyard owner corroborated this statement and confirmed that Perez has been paying the vessel’s monthly docking fee of BZD $250. As a result, the findings suggested that the drugs were placed on the boat by known peddlers in the area without Perez’s knowledge or consent.

Although Perez has not commented on the matter, he briefly said on October 1st that he has cooperated with police in their investigation. He declined to comment further, saying there was nothing to worry about.

Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño also spoke on the matter, discarding any suggestions someone is trying to set up Perez. Briceño said someone took advantage of Perez having his boat at the boatyard. Briceño continued saying that whosoever placed the drugs in the boat thought police would check the area representative’s boat. “It has been abundantly clear that Andre has not been using his boat,” said Briceño. He described the persons placing the drugs in the boat as ‘ingenious.’