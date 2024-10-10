Island female charged with Possession of Controlled Drugs avoids jail time

Despite being arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Drugs with intent to supply, 38-year-old Osiris Yamileth Tzul avoided jail time after she was arraigned at the San Pedro Magistrate Court and served with a ‘3 Year Suspended Sentence.’ This means she was free to go home under the condition that for the next three years, she must not commit any drug-related offense or otherwise face three years in jail.

According to a police report, Tzul, a naturalized Belizean vendor from Bella Vista, Toledo District, was found with 1,118 grams of suspected cocaine on Saturday, October 5th, during a checkpoint on the San Pedrito/DFC road. Around 3PM, the Special Branch Intelligence and the Gang Intelligence Investigation (GI3) Unit stopped a light blue golf cart. Two male persons and Tzul occupied the vehicle. The officers searched the golf cart and the two male persons without finding anything suspicious. Afterward, a search was conducted on a knapsack belonging to Tzul. The officers found inside the knapsack a rectangle-shaped parcel of suspected cocaine. All the golf cart occupants were escorted to the San Pedro Police Station. However, only Tzul was charged because the suspected drug was found in her knapsack.

Following her arrest and charge, on Monday, October 7th, Tzul was spared from spending time in jail under the 3-Year Suspended Sentence verdict. Police said she must remain out of trouble and avoid getting detained again for a drug-related offense.

The drugs were confiscated and stored. The police usually conduct a public destruction of the drugs they confiscate. The last time the San Pedro Police Formation destroyed a quantity of drugs was in November 2020. Over 100 kilos of seized drugs were destroyed by fire at a location south of San Pedro Town. The drugs had been in storage for several months, which primarily included marijuana, cocaine, and pills such as Ecstasy, along with other stimulants and hallucinogens.