San Pedro Police Officers Honored During Special Luncheon

The San Pedro Police Formation held its third quarterly awards luncheon on Friday, October 11th, to honor the achievements of their officers and special constables. The event occurred at the Black Pearl Restaurant on Barrier Reef Drive, where senior staff and awarded officers gathered to celebrate.

The program began with the national anthem, followed by an opening prayer. Commanding Officer Superintendent Egbert Castillo welcomed special guests and fellow police officers. Senior Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, who oversees Region Four (including Caye Caulker and San Pedro, Ambergris Caye), congratulated the awardees and encouraged them to keep contributing to the island community. Cowo highlighted how their exemplary work inspires other officers within the police force. Inspector Darwin Serano also shared a few remarks on the importance of leadership.

Before lunch, each awardee expressed gratitude to their colleagues for their support. They acknowledged their superiors and pledged to continue working diligently. The honorees received plaques, certificates, and letters of recommendation, a recognition of their outstanding achievements. Recognized officers included Corporal Gabriel Martinez for exceptional leadership in July, Police Constable Henry Peña as Officer of the Month for August, and Police Constable Nedwill Vidal as Officer of the Month for September. Corporal Andre Almendarez was awarded for his outstanding leadership qualities in September, while Police Constable Jarrel Martinez was named Officer of the Month that same month. Special Constable Justin McFoy was also recognized as the Special Constable of the Month.

The San Pedro Police Formation is committed to recognizing its officers’ contributions to keeping San Pedro safe. Their work is of utmost importance and ensures the safety and security of the community. The Formation thanks both the public and private sectors for the success of this initiative and reminds islanders that the police station on Pescador Drive is open for assistance and can be reached at 206-2022.