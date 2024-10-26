Long-time resident commends San Pedro Police for quick response

A long-time resident of San Pedro Town, Victor Murphy, expressed his satisfaction with the San Pedro Police Formation after they successfully helped him recover his stolen belongings. He specifically acknowledged the assistance provided by Corporal Ashton Westby and Police Constables Leon Bradley and Marco Baruca.

The incident occurred on October 17th when Murphy parked his golf cart outside his home in the San Pablo Subdivision, located south of San Pedro. While loading his vehicle with five-gallon water jugs to run errands downtown, he placed his personal bag, containing cash, credit cards, a cell phone, various vehicle documents, and his passport, on the front seat. Suddenly, a man passed by, grabbed the bag, and ran away.

Fortunately, several surveillance cameras recorded the incident. Murphy noted that his neighbors were incredibly helpful, providing additional information about the perpetrator’s escape.

Murphy contacted the San Pedro Police Formation, and the three officers quickly responded. They gathered information about the incident, reviewed the surveillance footage, and swiftly began investigating and searching for the thief. Within two hours, the officers found Murphy’s stolen bag, and he was relieved to find that everything was still inside. “I was very impressed by the speed of their actions and overall professionalism,” Murphy commented. “They successfully recovered every item; not a cent was missing.”

Murphy also acknowledged the ongoing complaints he had heard regarding police corruption or inefficiency in the past; however, this incident showcased some officers’ dedication to their work. “This is a perfect example of professionalism, honesty, and effective policing,” he remarked, thanking the island’s police formation, especially Officers Westby, Bradley, and Baruca, for their service.

Superintendent and Chief of the Police Station Egbert Castillo expressed pride in his officers’ exemplary performance. He emphasized that community policing is one of their primary initiatives and encouraged residents to trust their efforts and collaborate with the police to combat crime. Castillo added that he and his team are committed to serving the island community to the best of their ability. The culprit was apprehended, but according to Castillo, Murphy chose not to press charges.

The San Pedro Police Station is next to the Digi building on Pescador Drive. It can be reached at any time by calling 206-2022.