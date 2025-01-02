San Pedro police looking for four persons connected to stabbing and chopping incidents

The San Pedro Police Formation is seeking one individual in connection with the stabbing of 26-year-old Jerdon Franklin Anderson. Additionally, they are looking for three individuals regarding a chopping incident involving 21-year-old Reynaldo Pop. Both incidents occurred on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1st.

On Wednesday, January 1st, at approximately 11:25 PM, police officers were called to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Upon arrival, they found Anderson, a Belizean tour guide, with a stab wound. He appeared to be in critical condition, and due to the severity of his injury, he was airlifted to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City for further treatment. According to the police report, Anderson was stabbed after an altercation with another person on the beach. No further details have been provided, and Anderson is reported to be stable.

On the same day, the police were notified about Pop’s injuries also at the polyclinic. Pop, a Belizean construction worker, was receiving treatment for a chop wound to his face. According to the initial investigation, Pop reported that he was walking in the San Mateo subdivision north of San Pedro Town when three men attacked him. He stated that one of these individuals used a machete to inflict the wound on his face. After receiving treatment, Pop was released.

The police are continuing their investigation and asking for the public’s help in locating these people of interest. Any information that leads to these individuals’ apprehension will be kept strictly confidential. If you have any information, please contact the San Pedro Police Station at 206-2022 or visit their offices on Pescador Drive, next to the Digi office.

On the first day of the year, an incident also occurred in Belize City that resulted in one person being stabbed and left in critical condition. 28-year-old Mervin Martin became involved in an altercation that initially started as a physical fight between 35-year-old Deneisha Tillett and her tenant, 37-year-old Darlene McKenzie, concerning an eviction notice. During the incident, Martin got into a confrontation with 33-year-old Emerson Garnett, who allegedly stabbed him multiple times. Martin was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) for treatment and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.