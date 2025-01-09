Friday, January 10, 2025
Police News

Authorities respond to allegations of police brutality in San Pedro

Alex Wade, a San Pedro resident who had been charged with aggravated assault and making threats of death, claims that he was physically abused while in police custody. Wade, who is reportedly out on bail, alleges that the abuse resulted in a fractured elbow. The Belize Police Department has acknowledged the claim and stated that the matter has been referred to the Professional Standards Branch for investigation.

Alex Wade’s Injury

The allegations surfaced on Thursday, January 2nd, when Wade explained that he was detained after a confrontation with another individual on the island. He informed the media that he was denied the opportunity to make a phone call while in custody. After using obscene language toward an officer, he says he was beaten in his cell. Wade claims that it was during this beating that his elbow was injured.
On Friday, January 3rd, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams discussed the incident without denying or confirming Wade’s claim. He explained that Wade and others were being moved to another cell when the police officers were attacked. “The officers received varying degrees of injuries,” he said. Williams stated that during the transport for medical treatment, one of the prisoners kicked a police officer who was on a moving patrol.

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams
Photo courtesy of News 5

Consequently, Wade and the others involved faced charges for the injuries they allegedly inflicted on the police officers. “We need to be honest,” Williams stressed. “We must understand that police officers are human beings. When police are doing their job, we must always ensure we work with them or cooperate with them.” The Commissioner of Police (ComPol) stated that in situations where a police officer may be in the wrong, individuals are encouraged to cooperate and file a formal complaint when possible. The investigation is currently ongoing, and ComPol mentioned that the Professional Standards Branch is continuing to review the details of the incident. They are also examining footage that will assist in their investigation.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

