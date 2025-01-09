Authorities respond to allegations of police brutality in San Pedro

Alex Wade, a San Pedro resident who had been charged with aggravated assault and making threats of death, claims that he was physically abused while in police custody. Wade, who is reportedly out on bail, alleges that the abuse resulted in a fractured elbow. The Belize Police Department has acknowledged the claim and stated that the matter has been referred to the Professional Standards Branch for investigation.

The allegations surfaced on Thursday, January 2nd, when Wade explained that he was detained after a confrontation with another individual on the island. He informed the media that he was denied the opportunity to make a phone call while in custody. After using obscene language toward an officer, he says he was beaten in his cell. Wade claims that it was during this beating that his elbow was injured.

On Friday, January 3rd, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams discussed the incident without denying or confirming Wade’s claim. He explained that Wade and others were being moved to another cell when the police officers were attacked. “The officers received varying degrees of injuries,” he said. Williams stated that during the transport for medical treatment, one of the prisoners kicked a police officer who was on a moving patrol.

Consequently, Wade and the others involved faced charges for the injuries they allegedly inflicted on the police officers. “We need to be honest,” Williams stressed. “We must understand that police officers are human beings. When police are doing their job, we must always ensure we work with them or cooperate with them.” The Commissioner of Police (ComPol) stated that in situations where a police officer may be in the wrong, individuals are encouraged to cooperate and file a formal complaint when possible. The investigation is currently ongoing, and ComPol mentioned that the Professional Standards Branch is continuing to review the details of the incident. They are also examining footage that will assist in their investigation.