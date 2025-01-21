Police Report: Charges for drug possession and kept unlicensed ammunition

Two residents of San Pedro are facing legal troubles after being found in possession of suspected cocaine and ammunition.

On Saturday, January 18th, a joint operation involving personnel from the Gang Intelligence, Investigation, and Interdiction Unit (GI3), the Anti-Narcotics Unit, and the K9 Unit was carried out in San Pedro Town. With a search warrant in hand, the units arrived at the residence of 42-year-old Kaedell Middleton. During the search, officers discovered a white brick of suspected cocaine measuring approximately 8 inches by 6 inches, weighing 324 grams. The police report also noted the discovery of a transparent plastic bag containing three pieces of suspected crack cocaine in a pipe, totaling 18 grams. Additionally, 19 live rounds of .380 ammunition were found.

Middleton was unable to provide a firearm license for the .380 ammunition and was subsequently detained. He has been arrested and charged with the offenses of ‘Keeping Ammunition Without a Gun License’ and two counts of ‘Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply to Another.’

On the same day, the GI3 Unit and the K9 Team were on Jew Fish Drive when they observed a man throwing an object about five feet away. Police officers retrieved the item and found it to be suspected cocaine weighing three grams. The individual, identified as 35-year-old Victor Esau Navarro, was detained and formally arrested, facing charges of ‘Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply to Another.’