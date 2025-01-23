San Pedro Police Kick Off 2025 with Inspiring Luncheon and Awards Ceremony

On January 18th, the San Pedro Police Department held its 2025 kickoff luncheon and award ceremony at the picturesque Boca Del Rio Park. During this informal gathering, Deputy Officer in Charge Inspector Darwin Serrano inspired the team with encouraging words and recognized their commendable efforts in 2024. He reflected on their achievements, highlighting the importance of teamwork and dedication.

“Reflecting on what has been a challenging and rewarding year and six months, this has been a journey of continuous learning, growth, and adaptation.” He emphasized the essence of leadership, stating, “Leadership, as I have come to understand, is not confined to titles and ranks. There have been moments when I have had to step in at different positions, filling in the gaps when needed to ensure continued operations. To truly grow, one must remain open-minded and ready for feedback from any member of the team.” Officer in Charge, Superintendent Egbert Castillo, expressed his gratitude for the hard work exhibited by all members of the San Pedro Police Department. He shared some touching words, “In San Pedro, we get the support we receive because of the work you do.” He recounted an incident where a citizen noticed a patrol vehicle’s tire issue and took it upon himself to purchase four new tires for the police vehicle. “A regular citizen just loves the way the police work. Those things make me feel good,” he added, illustrating his appreciation for the officers present.

Awards were presented for outstanding performance during the last quarter of 2024. Rasheeda Ferguson, Shenique Smith, and Ashton Westby were recognized for their achievements in October; Noel Gordon received an accolade for November; and Shennel Brodes and Leon Bradley were honored for December. Special recognition was given to officers who managed a fire situation in December behind Peperoni’s Pizzeria, including Omar Mendoza, Hector Esquivel, Leon Bradley, Elion Robateau, and Ashton Westby. Additionally, awards were granted in the “Making a Difference” category, acknowledging Ismael Monima, Quinesha Andrews, Devin Garcia, Edilberto Patt, Ray Flores, Jarrel Martinez, and Jermain Castillo.

Commander Alejandro Cowo praised their collective efforts after the awards presentation, stating, “As a team, we made a difference in San Pedro in 2024. We are the only division that achieved a significant reduction in incidents. I applaud all of you for your dedication to your work. Everything accomplished during the year was due to your hard work.”

As the ceremony concluded, those in attendance enjoyed music, food, drinks, and well-deserved recreation in the park.