Caye Caulker resident charged for assaulting American partner

Leodan Lara, a resident of Caye Caulker, has been charged with Wounding following reports that he assaulted his disabled American partner, Emily Lydon. The incident reportedly took place on Monday, February 3rd, when Lara assaulted Lydon in Caye Caulker. After the incident, Lara was detained and subsequently charged with Wounding. On Wednesday, February 5th, he was taken to San Pedro Town for arraignment. Lara remains in custody at the San Pedro Police Station and was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, February 6th.

According to sources close to Lydon, this marks the third time Lara has assaulted his partner. They indicated that Lara is known to the Caye Caulker police and has a history of abusive behavior towards his partner. The police in La Isla Cariñosa responded swiftly to the domestic violence report and are encouraging other victims to come forward to seek justice. While many victims suffer in silence, the police continue to urge anyone experiencing aggression from their partners to report it to receive help.

Residents of Caye Caulker are advocating for stronger protections for vulnerable individuals, particularly those from abroad. They are calling for more awareness programs to address issues affecting people in Belize. Recently, a gender-based and domestic violence forum was held in April 2024, organized by the InfoSegura Regional Project and implemented by the United Nations Development Program in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development. These organizations partnered with the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, along with the United States Embassy, to highlight the services and resources available to women and girls, youth, and individuals at risk of violence in Belize.

During the InfoSegura forum, one significant piece of data highlighted that in Central America and the Dominican Republic, nine out of ten victims of sexual crimes are women and girls. This statistic indicates that females face a higher risk of sexual violence and other forms of violence in both private and public spaces, including public transportation and the workplace.