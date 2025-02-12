Three men arrested and charged after a gun bust in northern Ambergris Caye

The San Pedro Police Formation arrested and charged three individuals who were found in possession of a 9mm pistol, an AR-15 rifle, and a black SG rifle, along with loaded magazines and additional ammunition. They face the following charges: one count of possession of a prohibited firearm, one count of possession of prohibited ammunition, two counts of possessing a firearm without a gun license, two counts of possessing ammunition without a gun license, and possession of a firearm with a removed serial number.

A police report indicated that a joint operation occurred on Monday, February 10th, north of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Superintendent Egbert Castillo, the Chief of the San Pedro Police Station, emphasized that it was a collaborative effort. He explained that information was collected by the special branch’s Gang Intelligence, Investigation, and Interdiction Unit (GI3) and relayed to the patrol unit. Additionally, the Customs and Excise Department was also involved in the operation.

The operation was led by Sergeant Devon Makin, who conducted a search in a bushy area where a camp was discovered. The report indicated that the camp was occupied by three men: 26-year-old Daniel Anthony Lagos, 23-year-old Zephaniah Mariano, and 21-year-old Zylon Kihal Castillo.

During the search, officers found a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine containing 22 live 9mm rounds. They also discovered an AR-15 rifle with two magazines, one containing 25 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and the other holding 26 rounds of .223 ammunition. Additionally, a black SG rifle with a magazine containing 12 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition was located. The officers also uncovered extra ammunition, which included two 5.56mm rounds, one additional 5.56mm round, and 15 live .223 rounds.

Superintendent Castillo stated that they have increased patrols in these areas of the island. “We continue to diligently execute our weekly operations to combat the criminal elements involved in the drug and firearm trade,” he told The Sun.

One of the individuals charged, Zephaniah Mariano, is no stranger to the police. In December 2023, he was arraigned for aggravated assault along with three others—David Gill Lambey, Zechariah Mariano, and Keyron Lambey—related to the murder of bartender Irving Enderson Martinez. The bartender was fatally stabbed by David following an altercation that involved Mariano and the other two individuals.