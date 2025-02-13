Illegal ammunition recovered in northern Ambergris Caye

A total of 72 live rounds of ammunition were discovered in northern San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, on Tuesday, February 11th, during a joint operation conducted by a special operations team and various units on the island. The ammunition was found in an AK-47 magazine containing twelve 7.62mm live rounds, a red box holding twenty-three 5.56mm live rounds, and a 60-round magazine containing thirty-seven 5.56mm live rounds. At the time of the findings, no individuals were present in the area.

San Pedro Police Chief Superintendent Egbert Castillo led the operation. It took place at 8PM in a remote area of the island’s northern part, a location often frequented by criminal elements known as ‘playadores.’ These people, usually on information, wander along the island’s north coast searching for ‘wet drops,’ drugs that wash ashore. Castillo stated that this operation is part of a series of ‘anti-playadero’ efforts.

According to a police report, the ammunition was located at a campsite. Officers on patrol dug near a tree where the grass appeared to be disturbed. Their digging resulted in the discovery of a black plastic bag with red dots containing the AK-47 magazine and the red box of ammunition. Additionally, another plastic bag was found by a different tree, which held the 60-round magazine filled with live rounds.

The magazines, box, and ammunition were properly labeled, sealed, and transported to the San Pedro Police Station. These items will be handed over to the exhibit keeper. Castillo expressed pride in the work of his officers, emphasizing that there is still much to be done and that his team will continue their efforts to make the island safer.