San Pedro fishermen come under fire out at sea

San Pedro Police are investigating an incident that took place on Tuesday, February 11th, when a pair of fishermen reported being targeted in open waters. The islanders informed the police that they were pursued and fired upon while fishing near the Tuffy Channel, south of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

According to 26-year-old Luis Pablo Diaz and his 24-year-old brother, Janel Silvino Diaz, they were fishing from a kayak around 8:30AM when they noticed a small gray skiff approaching. The boat was coming from outside the reef, and the brothers claimed they recognized the occupants.

The fishermen sensed danger and tried to avoid the skiff by steering toward the reef. They reported that the boat repeatedly attempted to reach them. After about an hour, one of the individuals in the boat pulled out a firearm and aimed it at them, followed by the sound of a gunshot. In response, the brothers immediately dove underwater to avoid being shot.

Luis swam away while his brother held onto the kayak. Later, a tour operator boat rescued Luis while the Belize Coast Guard located his brother, Janel. A report was filed at the San Pedro Police Station, and two of the suspects were quickly detained. The police are currently searching for a third suspect who remains at large. Meanwhile, the boat was impounded.