Missing San Pedro resident, Carlos Cassanova found dead in Orange Walk

The San Pedro hospitality industry is reeling from the news of Carlos Cassanova’s death. The 40-year-old waiter had been missing since February 8th, and his lifeless body was found on Monday, February 17th, near Orange Walk Town in northern Belize. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to a police statement, on Monday, around 4PM, officials responded to a report. They went to a bushy area along Yo Creek Road in Orange Walk Town, where they found the decomposed body of a man hanging from a tree branch. The report indicates that at the time of discovery, the body was dressed in a colorful button-up shirt and three-quarter pants, with a pair of brown slippers nearby. Police identified the deceased as Carlos Cassanova, recognized by his brother-in-law, 50-year-old Oscar Corado, a Belizean laborer from Trinidad Village in the Orange Walk District. After processing the scene, Cassanova’s body was transported to the National Forensic Science Service Laboratory in Ladyville Village, located north of Belize City, for a scheduled post-mortem examination.

Relatives of Cassanova on the island informed The Sun that he left his cell phone and wallet at home on the day he went missing. They had been searching for him over the past few days without success. The family is devastated and hopes that the police investigation can provide some answers.

Many of Cassanova’s colleagues in San Pedro are grieving the loss of their friend and coworker. Restaurant industry members are also expressing their condolences to his family and those who knew him. One such establishment, Blue Water Grill, shared their thoughts and prayers for his family in a social media post on Tuesday, February 18th.

In addition, a second island resident, 26-year-old Ernesto Lopez, a fisherman from the DFC area, is still reported missing. He was last seen two days after Cassanova’s sudden disappearance. Lopez is of Hispanic descent, has a clear complexion and a slim build, and is approximately 5’6” tall. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 922 or visit the nearest police station.