Three American women were found dead in their hotel room in San Pedro Town on Saturday, February 22nd, just before noon. Police identified the women as Katoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Mallah, 24, and Wafae El-Arar, 26. All three were U.S. nationals born in Morocco. Preliminary investigations suggest no foul play, and a police report indicated that the physical appearance of froth around their mouths suggested the possibility of a drug overdose.

According to an official report, the three young women checked into a beach resort located south of downtown San Pedro on Wednesday, February 19th. They stayed in a beachfront suite on the ground floor. Resort management reported that housekeeping attempted to enter the room on Friday, February 21st, but received no response. After several failed attempts the following day, the resort staff used a master key to open the room at around 11:30AM and discovered the three women motionless in different areas of the suite.

Emergency personnel from the Rickilee Response Rescue team, along with the San Pedro Police Formation, were called to the scene. Upon confirmation that the women had passed away, scene-of-crime personnel began their investigation. The police report noted that no signs of forced entry were observed. Officers recovered snacks, beverages, gummy bear candies, vapes, and electronic devices inside the room.

The women were last seen alive on Thursday

Surveillance footage from the property captured three women arriving at the resort on Thursday evening at 7:09 PM. They entered their suite and reportedly did not come out for the next two days. Those who briefly interacted with the tourists described them as very friendly, noting that they intended to enjoy their time on the island. When news of the tragedy was shared, many island residents expressed their sorrow over the incident that took the lives of the three young women. They hope that authorities will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what happened to them.

The bodies were not removed from the scene until after 5:30 PM and were then transported to the San Pedro Cooling Unit, pending a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to review surveillance footage and gather statements, as the cause of death remains unknown.