Alvaro Tun acquitted of Elder Arana murder

On February 22, 2025, a court ruling acquitted Alvaro Tun, a 34-year-old resident of San Pedro, of the murder charge related to the death of Elder Arana. This case attracted considerable attention due to its circumstances. The events leading to the trial began on March 5, 2023, when Arana was fatally stabbed during a bar fight in San Pedro. Throughout the legal proceedings, Tun maintained his innocence.

Initially, no plea was entered, and bail was denied. Tun was remanded to the Kolbe Foundation-Belize Central Prison, with his next court date set for May 31, 2023. The trial began on January 13, 2025, and concluded with Tun’s acquittal on February 22, 2025. A key witness in the case did not definitively identify Tun as the person who fatally stabbed Arana. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) called 14 witnesses, seven of whom testified in court. One of these witnesses was Diego Santos, who served as an eyewitness; however, his credibility was questioned due to several inconsistencies and his inability to recall critical details.

The court’s decision followed a thorough review of the evidence presented by the prosecution. Justice Sylvester emphasized the prosecution’s failure to establish three critical elements of murder: that Tun inflicted the injuries, that his actions were unlawful, and that he caused Arana’s death. The acquittal indicates that the court found insufficient evidence to prove Tun’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The incident Tun was charged with occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 5, at a nightclub called Jeemar’s in the San Pedrito area. According to the police report, around 1:40AM, Arana was at Jeemar’s, where he became involved in a fight. Witnesses reported that Tun started choking Arana. A brawl then escalated outside on the street, where Arana was stabbed in the back, chest, and abdomen. Some people attempted to assist by applying pressure to Arana’s wounds to stop the bleeding. He was transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II in a golf cart, where he was pronounced dead at 2AM.

This case highlights the essential role of the legal system in delivering justice. Alvaro Tun’s acquittal emphasizes the principle of “innocent until proven guilty” and the need for strong evidence in securing convictions.