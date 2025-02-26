Bethsa Ramirez granted bail after charged with Theft

Thirty-four-year-old Bethsa Ramirez is out on bail after spending a few nights in remand at the Kolbe Foundation Belize Central Prison. This followed a ruling by a judge in the High Court. Ramirez was arraigned at the San Pedro Magistrate Court on a theft charge on Monday, February 17. She is accused of embezzling over half a million dollars while employed by the development company El Diamante Ltd and Diamante Beachfront Suites.

The bail was set at $15,000 and three sureties of $5,000 each. The bail hearing was conducted virtually, with Ramirez attending from her prison cell. According to reports, the Director of Public Prosecutions did not object to granting bail; however, strict conditions were imposed. These conditions require Ramirez, who resides in Belize City, to sign in at the Belama Police Station on Tuesdays and Saturdays. She must surrender all travel documents to the High Court and needs permission from a judge to obtain new ones. Additionally, Ramirez is mandated to attend all scheduled court hearings and must remain within Belize unless granted permission by the High Court.

Lisa Guerrero, the owner of El Diamante Ltd, informed the police that Ramirez had worked as a bookkeeper and personal assistant for her company from 2019 to 2023. In early 2023, a financial consultant discovered discrepancies in the company’s accounts, revealing fraudulent checks and unauthorized payments for Ramirez’s personal expenses. Guerrero claims that when confronted by Ramirez, she reportedly admitted to stealing from the company. This discovery of discrepancies led to Ramirez’s arrest on February 14th. She was arraigned three days later and spent four nights in the central prison before being granted bail.

As the case proceeds, Ramirez will appear at the San Pedro Magistrate Court on April 23, 2025.