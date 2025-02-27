Cause of death for three American tourists in San Pedro linked to pulmonary edema

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday, February 24th, to determine the cause of death for the three young American women found deceased at a beach resort south of San Pedro Town. Gian Sho, the Executive Director of the National Forensic Science Service, confirmed that they died from acute pulmonary edema. This condition is caused by excess fluid in the lungs. The next step is to investigate what led to this condition in the young women. A toxicology test is currently pending, and samples collected from the women will be tested in a laboratory in the United States, with results expected within two weeks.

The American tourists, who were of Moroccan descent, included Katoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Mallah, 24, and Wafae El-Arar, 26. They were on a birthday getaway to celebrate El-Arar’s birthday, which had occurred a few days before their trip. The three women were originally from Revere City, Massachusetts, located in the northeastern United States.

On Saturday, February 22nd, three days after their arrival in San Pedro, the bodies of the women were discovered motionless in their suite at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort. According to the resort’s general manager, Bert Nowak, surveillance footage showed the women entering the resort on Thursday evening, but they were never seen leaving afterward. On the day their bodies were found, housekeeping and management personnel used a master key to access their room.

The initial investigation revealed no signs of forced entry into the suite, and foul play was not suspected. Police reported finding froth and vomit at the mouths of the three women. One of the initial hypotheses regarding the cause of death was a drug overdose.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Police Commissioner Chester Williams spoke to the media about the investigation into recent deaths. He mentioned that investigators initially considered the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning but ruled it out after a test conducted by the National Fire Service and the Department of the Environment on Tuesday, February 25th. “The test did not reveal anything,” Williams stated.

Additionally, gummies collected from the hotel room will be analyzed in Belize to determine their composition and any potential connections to the deaths. Other items collected from the scene included vapes, snacks, liquids, and electronic devices.

As the investigation continues, the families of the deceased are struggling with their loss and are seeking answers. Many relatives and friends from their hometown, Revere, have dismissed the idea of a drug overdose. Those who spoke to the media emphasized that the girls would never misuse dangerous substances and urged investigators to work harder to uncover the true cause of their deaths.

Revere City Councilor Ira Novoselsky, who knew one of the girls, Naqqad, told local media outlet WCVB that investigators in Belize are only sharing their side of the story. “But I am sure there is more to it,” he remarked. The Councilor also noted that the girls were pursuing careers in the medical field and would not engage in activities that could jeopardize their health.

As the investigation continues, the families of the three girls have launched GoFundMe pages to help cover the costs of repatriating their bodies and funeral expenses.

