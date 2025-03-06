Police investigate stabbing incident during San Pedro Carnaval

San Pedro Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred during the annual carnaval celebration on the island. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jerome Mejia, who suffered four stab wounds and was airlifted to Belize City for further medical treatment.

The report was filed with the police by Mejia’s aunt. According to the report, on Monday, March 3rd, she received a call informing her that her nephew had been stabbed during a carnival painting event at Central Park. When she arrived at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, Mejia had already been transported to Belize City due to the severity of his injuries. He has since been stabilized.

Police reported that after checking at the polyclinic, they learned that Mejia arrived with four stab wounds on the right side of his upper back. The incident took place just south of Central Park. As part of their investigation, officers will review security camera footage in the area to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Authorities noted that no major incidents were reported during the festive season on the island in recent years. Typically, carnaval celebrations are enjoyed without significant disruptions. However, the stabbing incident is considered serious, and police plan to implement stricter security measures for future carnaval activities on the island.