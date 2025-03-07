Samuel Bolaños charged for the shooting death of Matthew Moses

On Friday, March 7th, police announced the formal arrest and charging of 27-year-old Samuel Bolaños from Dangriga Town for the murder of Matthew Jonathan Moses. This tragic incident took place on November 8, 2024, in northern Ambergris Caye, where 46-year-old Moses was shot and killed.

According to the police, the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between Moses and Bolaños, who was a caretaker for a property north of San Pedro Town. The initial investigation suggested that Moses had allegedly acted aggressively towards Bolaños, prompting the shooting. Although Bolaños, who holds a licensed firearm, was initially detained by the police, he was later released. While he was free, police awaited guidance from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) before proceeding with the case.

The police report indicated that Moses had been involved in ongoing disputes with Bolaños and had made threats against the caretaker and his family. This dispute ultimately led to the confrontation that resulted in the shooting.

When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered Moses’s lifeless body lying face down in a pool of blood. His body exhibited apparent gunshot wounds and signs of initial decomposition. Bolaños was present at the scene and was subsequently detained for further investigation.